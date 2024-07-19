PETALING JAYA: The search for evidence in the murder investigation of Nur Farah Kartini Abdullah will resume today in Sungai Trolak, Perak.

District police chief Supt Ahmad Faizal Tahrim confirmed that a second location will be the focus of the police with the operation taking place at 10am, according to the New Straits Times.

Faizal added that the investigation at the oil palm plantation in Kampung Seri Keledang, the primary crime scene depends on “forensic findings”, asserting the probe also relies on the need for “further scientific evidence”, as quoted.

On Thursday (July 18), a handbag believed to belong to Farah was found near Kampung Batu, closeby Sungai Trolak, as confirmed by Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan.

ALSO READ: Handbag believed to be Nur Farah Kartini’s found in search in Perak

Earlier, efforts to trace the victim’s belongings and other evidence have moved to another location approximately 20 minutes away from the primary crime scene after a smartphone was found in a ditch near the oil palm plantation, said to belong to her.

Farah Kartini’s body was found at the oil palm plantation in Kampung Sri Keledang on Monday (July 15) at around 6pm after she was reported missing on Wednesday (July 10).

A 26-year-old police lance corporal was detained and remanded for seven days until July 22 on Tuesday (July 16).

He was brought to the oil palm plantation on the same day to assist police in their investigation.

Currently, police have recorded statements from 26 witnesses in the case investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

ALSO READ: Police seek to extend remand for suspect in Nur Farah Kartini’s murder case