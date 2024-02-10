PETALING JAYA: A 51-year-old farmer has been sentenced to one month in jail after pleading guilty to threatening his neighbour with arson.

According to New Straits Times, the incident took place in Senggarang, Johor where Ahrdi Shamsul Mustaffa confronted his 84-year-old neighbour, accusing him of using a supernatural entity known as a “toyol” to steal his money.

“I was angry and threatened him because he keeps a toyol and has been stealing my money,” Ahrdi told the magistrate.

This outburst occurred yesterday morning when he allegedly threatened, “I’ll burn your house down if you don’t follow me to the police station.”

He was charged under Section 506 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum sentence of seven years in prison, a fine, or both.

Following the threat, the neighbour reported the incident to the police, leading to Ahrdi’s arrest on the same day.

The court heard that Ahrdi had a history of legal troubles, having previously been convicted under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 in March 2020 for drug use.

He was also detained for a similar offence last month.

After hearing arguments from both the prosecution, Magistrate Suhaila Shafi’uddin sentenced him to one month in jail, effective from the date of his arrest.