IN an era where food can be delivered to our doorstep in under an hour, waiting for hours — or worse, months — can be incredibly frustrating.

A Malaysian woman recently claimed that she received an order of what is believed to be frozen lamb chops and other food items from a well-known local eatery chain seven months after placing it.

According to a post on Threads (which has since been removed), the woman had ordered RM209 worth of food, consisting of three packets of lamb and beef meatballs.

A receipt attached to the post showed that the order was placed on 19 October 2024.

After months of waiting, she expressed her frustration in the post, further claiming that she had offered to have the food delivered to another address in Kuala Lumpur but allegedly received no response.

Following her post gaining traction online, she shared another update on Threads, showing an employee from the eatery contacting her via WhatsApp to resolve the issue.

A screenshot of the conversation suggested that this individual was the only one who had reached out to her regarding the matter.

Netizens criticised the eatery for only responding after the post went viral, with one user noting that customers often have no choice but to air their grievances online in order to receive a response.

In a follow-up update on Threads, the woman shared that the delivery had finally been completed and confirmed that all the items were received by her cousin in Kuala Lumpur.

When asked by another user whether she had received any complimentary items, the woman replied that she had not.

Many netizens expressed disappointment on her behalf, with one referencing a local bread company that had once sent a free box of buns to a customer who complained about receiving a bun with no filling.