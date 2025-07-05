PUTRAJAYA: PKR will continue to uphold democratic principles in its upcoming party leadership election at the end of this month, said PKR information chief Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.

Fahmi, who is also the Communications Minister, said it is up to PKR members to elect leaders who best reflect the party’s aspirations.

“PKR honours democracy and we leave it to the wisdom of our members to choose leaders they feel align with their hopes, aspirations and what they desire for the 2025–2028 term,” he said at his weekly press conference here today.

Since yesterday, PKR leaders at the division, state and central levels have voiced support for PKR vice-president Nurul Izzah Anwar to contest the post of deputy president.

When asked whether Nurul Izzah’s potential nomination reeks of nepotism, Fahmi dismissed the claim.

“Nurul Izzah is already holding the vice-president post, so this question (of nepotism) doesn’t arise,” he said.

Several division chiefs, including Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin (Hang Tuah Jaya), who is also the senior political secretary to the Prime Minister, Mohd Khuzaire Mohd Kamal Kannan (Alor Gajah), Azlan Osman (Tangga Batu), Jagatheason Ramiah (Jasin) and Md Yusoff Ahmad (Kota Melaka), have declared support for Nurul Izzah to run for the party’s number two post.

In a statement today, Nurul Izzah said she would make the best decision regarding the grassroots and leadership’s call for her to contest the deputy presidency in the party election for the 2025–2028 term.

On March 15, Nurul Izzah said she was ready to defend her vice-president post in the PKR election at the end of this month. The current deputy president is Economy Minister Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli.

Nominations for the 2025 PKR Central Leadership Council, Youth and Women’s Wings Elections will take place online over two days beginning tomorrow.

The PKR National Congress, including for Youth and Women’s wings, will be held from May 21 to 24 in Johor Bahru.

