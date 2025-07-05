A Malaysian woman recently went viral after suggesting that people with higher education levels tend to have better manners — and that she’d much rather date educated men for their “more relevant conversations and arguments.”

In a now widely shared Threads post, she questioned: “Why is it that, generally, the higher someone’s education level, the better their manners seem to be?

“My friend said maybe it’s because SPM leavers don’t do things like final year projects or assignments—but that sounds kind of illogical to me.

“Also, I prefer educated men because arguments and conversations tend to be more relevant and meaningful,” she wrote.

The post quickly drew mixed reactions.

Netizens responded with nuance, acknowledging education’s role in shaping perspective—but stressing that manners ultimately come from upbringing and environment.

One user called _meeracle wrote: “Ah yess, from a psychological perspective, higher education doesn’t automatically make someone more well-mannered, but it does tend to expose individuals to diverse perspectives, critical thinking etc, all of which are tied to social-emotional maturity. So it’s less about “education = manners,” and more about how education shapes the way we think, listen, and treat others.”

“It also depends on your circle, dear. Even if someone has a lower education level, they can still behave well if they surround themselves with good people. On the other hand, someone highly educated but stuck in a snobbish crowd won’t turn out great either. Experience plays a role, but the people you mix with also shape your behavior,” me_ira499 commented.