PETALING JAYA: A woman reportedly suffering from depression, was rescued by firefighters after she fell into a nearly 10-meter deep well at Kampung Felcra Bukit Tandak at 5.29am today.

According to New Straits Times, Rantau Panjang Fire and Rescue station chief Shapawi Stapa said his team received an emergency call and swiftly arrived at the scene, where they found the 58-year-old woman clinging to the well’s concrete walls to avoid falling into the water.

Seven firefighters were involved in the rescue operation.

“Alhamdulillah, the victim was successfully brought out at 6.07am using a rope, before being handed over to the Health Ministry personnel for further treatment,“ he was quoted as saying.

“The woman was shivering when rescued and revealed that she did not realise she had descended into the well until she reached the water’s surface.”

He told the English daily: “She screamed for help and was heard by her child.

According to her child, the victim suffers from depression and requires constant monitoring.”

He urged the public to remain vigilant with family members who are experiencing depression or stress to prevent such incidents.

He also emphasised the importance of knowing the contact numbers of local safety agencies for quick emergency response.