Fisherman goes missing after falling off boat

SHAH ALAM: A fisherman who went missing in the waters off Batu Laut, near here on Monday (Sept 30) night, is believed to have fallen off a boat he was in with a friend.

Selangor Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) director Maritime Captain Abdul Muhaimin Muhammad Salleh said his team received a complaint about the incident from the Kuala Langat Area Fishermen’s Association before a search and rescue operation (SAR) was activated.

He said the Johor Bahru Maritime Rescue Sub-Centre (MRSC) activated the SAR operation whereas the Selangor MMEA established the Carilamat Forward Base (PHC) at Rumah Peranginan Persekutuan Morib to coordinate operations at the location.

“The victim K. Kesavan Ramakrishnan, 60, was said to have gone out to sea with a friend on a Class A boat and was wearing a red and white striped collared shirt and dark coloured shorts.

“Based on the report that was received, the incident occurred when the victim was said to have fallen after a metal piece near the boat’s rudder broke,“ he said in a statement here today.

He added that the SAR operation was also carried out in collaboration with the Marine Police Force (PPM), Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), Civil Defense Force (APM), Kuala Langat Municipal Council’s (MPKL), PANTAS Squad and several local fishing boats.