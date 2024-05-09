Five appointed Pahang assemblymen sworn in

KUANTAN: Five appointed members of the State Legislative Assembly today took the oath of office at the Second Meeting of the Third Session of the 15th Pahang State Assembly at Wisma Sri Pahang here today.

They are Maahad Tahfiz Tengku Ampuan Afzan Pekan Founder Datuk Ahmad Irshadi Abdullah Al-Qari, Temerloh MCA division chief Datuk Wong Tat Chee, Jerantut UMNO division chief Haris Salleh Hamzah, Pahang Amanah chairman Mohd Fadzli Mohd Ramly and Pahang PKR deputy chairman Rizal Jamin.

The swearing-in ceremony was held before State Assembly Speaker Datuk Seri Mohd Sharkar Shamsudin and was witnessed by Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail and other assemblymen.

Mohd Sharkar congratulated the five assemblymen and the appointment was aimed at helping to achieved the vision and mission of the state government by delivering services more efficiently and effectively to the people.

In the state assembly meeting on May 13, the appointment was supported by a simple majority after the motion was proposed by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail and supported by seven Pahang assemblymen.

The seven assemblymen who supported the move were Datuk Seri Mohd Johari Hussain of Tioman, Datuk Seri Shafik Fauzan Sharif (Inderapura), Datuk Abd Aziz Mat Kiram (Batu Talam), Mohd Shahrim Md Zain (Chini), Tengku Zulpuri Shah Raja Puji (Tras), Su Keong Siong (Ketari) and Ho Chi Yang (Tanah Rata).

In May, Mohd Sharkar also said the appointment period for the involved assemblymen is until the end of this 15th term and that there are no constituencies given to the five appointed assemblymen.

In Nov 2020, the Pahang State Assembly approved a motion to amend the Pahang Government Constitution to appoint five assemblymen, without going through the election process.