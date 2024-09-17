Food contains Coliform: Well-known hotel in Terengganu fined

KUALA TERENGGANU: A well-known local hotel here was fined RM8,000, in default one month in jail, by the Sessions Court here today for selling food containing Coliform microorganisms.

Judge Mohd Zul Zakiquddin Zulkifli meted out the fine after the hotel representative, Wan Kamaruzzaman Wan Husin, 49, pleaded guilty to the charge.

According to the charge, the hotel had sold grilled chicken to an officer from the Kuala Terengganu Health District office at about 5.20 pm on March 17 this year and after an analysis of the food, found it contained Coliform.

As such, the hotel had breached Section 13B(2)(e) of the Food Act 1983, which provides a maximum fine of RM20,000 or imprisonment of not more than five years or both upon conviction.

The prosecuting officer from the Health Ministry, Alias ​​Awang Kechik requested an appropriate punishment as the offence was serious.

“The presence of Coliform bacteria in food can lead to various health problems,” he said.