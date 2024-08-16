Footballer jailed 14 days for bringing “kerambit” to football field

KUALA LUMPUR: An amateur football player who was caught on video with a “kerambit” (small curved knife) on a football field two weeks ago was sentenced to 14 days in jail by the Sessions Court here today for endangering the life and personal safety of others.

Judge Norina Zainol Abidin meted out the sentence on Muhammad Nur Iman Shafie Mohd Sulin, 22, after he pleaded guilty to the charge. He was ordered to serve the jail sentence from today.

Muhammad Nur Iman Shafie was charged with committing the offence at the KLFA Football Centre, Desa Melawati here, at 12.45 am last Aug 4.

The charge, framed under Section 336 of the Penal Code, provides a maximum prison sentence of three months or a fine of up to RM500 or both if convicted.

Earlier, Deputy Public Prosecutor Nidzuwan Abd Latif requested the court to impose a commensurate punishment as a lesson to the accused.

During mitigation, lawyer Muhammad Syawal Mohd Razak, representing the accused, said his client only helped his parents, both with health problems, to sell nasi lemak.

“The accused apologised for his action, is remorse and promised not to repeat the mistake,” said the lawyer, adding his client had no previous record and should be given a second chance.

Based on the facts of the case, Muhammad Nur Iman Shafie, who was wearing a jersey with the number “7”, showed a sharp weapon during a disagreement after a football match at the KLFA Football Centre last Aug 4.

A video of the incident then went viral on social media.

Before the same judge, Muhammad Nur Iman Shafie was also charged, with four others who had been charged, with throwing four bottles of petrol bombs at an entertainment club in Jalan Yap Kwan Seng, here, causing damage to the front of the premises.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge and was allowed bail of RM12,000 with one surety.

The charge was framed under Section 435 of the Penal Code which provides imprisonment for up to 14 years and is liable to a fine if found guilty.

The court set Sept 25 for mention.