PETALING JAYA: Four individuals were detained by police for further investigation following the burglary of influencer “Kieda Crepe” which amounted to RM800,000 worth of losses.

The New Straits Times reported that the four also including two women aged between 20 to 27 were detained at the Kuala Lumpur courts earlier today, according to the Acting Seberang Prai Utara district police chief Supt Zulkeflee Sulaiman.

Zulkeflee said the four suspects were brought back from the Butterworth Court to obtain their remand which will be for six days until June 11.

Fortunately, police have managed to recover RM40,000 worth of jewellery from the robbery, adding that the rest of the loot was probably sold off, says Zukeflee.

The case is currently being investigated under Section 457 of the Penal Code.

Previously, the police discovered seven fingerprints at the scene of the crime however, a check found that there were no records of the fingerprints in the criminal database, Zulkeflee said.

The burglary was revealed 40 days after the April 25 incident took place as the 27-year-old influencer said she had to speak on the issue as she claimed that the police had not updated her with anything regarding the incident throughout that period.

Speaking in a TikTok video, she claimed to have lost RM800,000 worth of jewellery after the safe storing the valuables, said to have weighed around 200kg, were stolen.

