Four suspected kidnappers shot dead in Skudai, Johor - Police

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) successfully thwarted a group of suspected kidnappers, shooting dead four individuals during an operation in Skudai, Johor which began late last night.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said in the same operation, police also arrested four more individuals, including a woman aged between 25 and 43, around the district early today.

According to Mohd Shuhaily, the group was suspected of being involved in the kidnapping of a male Chinese national and a local woman near the Maju Expressway toll plaza near Cyberjaya at 11 am on July 11.

He said both victims were released on the evening of July 15 by the roadside of the Pedas-Linggi route in Negeri Sembilan, after the brother of the Chinese national paid a ransom in cryptocurrency amounting to US$1,161,127 (RM5,457,290.90) to the group.

“Following intelligence and investigations, police managed to identify the suspects involved, and at 11.25 pm yesterday (Thursday), police tracked a suspect driving a Perodua Kelisa on Jalan Skudai-Gelang Patah, Johor.

“Upon realising he was being followed by the police, the suspect opened fire at the police car, and to defend themselves, the police fired several shots, resulting in the death of the 51-year-old suspect. A pistol was found in the vehicle,“ he said at a press conference here today.

Mohd Shuhaily said further checks revealed the suspect had six criminal records and had been previously detained under the Prevention of Crime Act 1959.

He said three more individuals were subsequently taken down in a shootout at a terrace house in Taman Emas, Skudai, at 12.05 am today.

“When the police arrived at the house and introduced themselves, no one opened the door. The team then entered the house, and shots were fired from inside the house towards them.

“A gunfight ensued, and three male suspects aged 35, 39, and 45 were shot and killed at the scene. Police found a machete and two pistols in the house,“ he said.

Mohd Shuhaily said initial investigations revealed that the group was only involved in one kidnapping case, and police were investigating the whereabouts of the ransom money.

“The case is being investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code, and anyone with information about the kidnapping is urged to come forward to assist in the investigation,” he added.