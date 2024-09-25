Four suspects linked to GISBH remanded for three days

KOTA BHARU: Four individuals allegedly linked to GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) have been remanded for three days beginning today to help in police investigations.

The remand order for the four males, aged 15 to 45, was issued by Magistrate Ahmad Syafiq Aizat Nazri at the Kota Bharu Court Complex here today.

The investigation is being conducted under Section 8(2) of the Printing Presses and Publications Act 1984.

On Sept 11, police rescued 402 children and teenagers from 20 charitable homes allegedly linked to GISBH in Selangor and Negeri Sembilan, who were suspected of being victims of labour and sexual exploitation.

The police operations dubbed Op Global uncovered cases of neglect and abuse, leading to the arrest of several individuals connected to GISBH.