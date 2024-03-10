Four to six heavy rain episodes expected between November to March next year

PUTRAJAYA: The 2024/2025 North East Monsoon is expected to begin next month and continue until March next year, with a forecast of four to six episodes of continuous heavy rain.

Malaysian Meteorology Department (METMalaysia) deputy director-general (Strategic) Ambun Dindang said heavy rain episodes are expected in Kelantan, Terengganu and Pahang over the next two months, while from December to January 2025, heavy rain is expected to be more concentrated in Johor, Sabah and Sarawak.

“Continuous rain may also occur in the west coast states if there is a strong monsoon downpour or a low pressure system in the country.

“Most places are expected to experience average monthly rainfall, except for some areas in the north and east of the peninsula and eastern Sabah which are expected to receive slightly above average rainfall in the early phase of the North East Monsoon (MTL),“ he said at the 2024 Northeast Monsoon National Climate Forum: Actions & Frontline Challenges here today.

According to him, at the end of the MTL, which is from February to May, some areas in the north of the peninsula, such as Perlis, Kedah, Penang, Kelantan and Terengganu are expected to experience dry weather and less rain.

He said local and cross-border haze problems and heat waves are also expected to occur during the period.

To deal with the haze problem, he said, METMalaysia has taken the initiative to produce an aerosol distribution model and atmospheric pollutant agents to support its daily operations.

METMalaysia also provides a Fire Danger Rating System (FDRS) to identify forest areas, particularly those with peatland that have the potential for forest fires, he added.

Apart from offering weather and climate services, METMalaysia also plays a crucial role in providing earthquake and tsunami monitoring services.

It has also installed 23 additional tsunami sirens, 17 tide gauge stations, and six seismological stations, along with improvements to the earthquake and tsunami information processing system to enhance the earthquake and tsunami service system.

“Through this project, we can strengthen the capabilities of the existing earthquake and tsunami service system and improve the delivery of information to the community as well as reduce the risk of earthquake and tsunami disasters in Malaysia,“ he said.

FIK is an annual forum held since 2011 as a platform for cooperation between disaster management agencies to share information and views to facilitate the formulation of the best strategies for improving national disaster management, especially in the face of MTL.