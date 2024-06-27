PETALING JAYA: Datuk Noor Farida Mohd Ariffin, one of the co-founders of the G25 group of prominent retired civil servants and retired diplomat has passed away at the age of 76.

G25 executive secretary Jasmine Zulkifli confirmed Farida’s passing, according to Free Malaysia Today.

Born in Kuala Kangsar, she joined the Judicial and Legal Service in 1971, where she served in various capacities including magistrate, senior assistant registrar in the High Courts of Kuala Lumpur and Penang, legal officer with the Economic Planning Unit of the Prime Minister’s Department,Director of the Legal Aid Bureau and Sessions Court Judge.

She was the Malaysian ambassador to the Netherlands from 2000 to 2007 before being promoted to director-general of Wisma Putra’s research, treaties and international law department.

She retired from the civil service in 2012.