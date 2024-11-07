Gas Malaysia drives energy efficiency and reduces carbon footprint with CHP solutions

BUTTERWORTH: Gas Malaysia Bhd (Gas Malaysia), a member of MMC Group, remains steadfast in its commitment to solidify its position as a provider of innovative energy solutions through its Combined Heat and Power (CHP) technology.

The CHP system, also known as cogeneration, generates both electricity and heat from a single fuel source.

Its group chief executive officer Ahmad Hashimi Abdul Manap said this technology is particularly beneficial for industrial sector customers who require both electricity and thermal energy, such as steam or hot water.

“Gas Malaysia Energy Advance Sdn Bhd (GMEA), a joint venture between Gas Malaysia and Tokyo Gas Engineering Solutions Corporation (TGES), is spearheading the CHP business. GMEA operates three plants with a combined capacity to generate 41.7 MW of electricity, 165 tph of steam and 1,684 kW of hot water, with a potential to reduce about 72,261 tonnes of carbon dioxide per year,“ he said in a statement today.

The statement was issued following an analyst and media working visit to Gas Malaysia’s CHP plants in Perai, which aimed to provide insights into how the plants efficiently generate electricity and capture waste heat to produce useful thermal.

Ahmad Hashimi said the CHP system is projected to make a significant contribution to its customers’ sustainability pledge. He said this effort aims to foster a greener future as industries place greater emphasis on adopting environmentally responsible business practices, adding that in addition to energy efficiency, CHP also contributes towards reducing carbon footprint.

“We are pleased to showcase our CHP plants in Perai to the media and analyst partners, this working visit aims to enhance their understanding of our business and foster better-informed opinions, precisely about CHP.

“Additionally, it enables us to address any uncertainty relating to the business and align with our stakeholder’s expectation,“ he added.

Meanwhile, Gas Malaysia head of corporate affairs, Kamarul Ariffin Ibrahim, said that the purpose of today’s visit was to explain how the CHP operates at the Perai plant. “Gas Malaysia has three plants, two in Perai and one in Shah Alam, Selangor,“ he told reporters at the Perai plant.

Gas Malaysia’s 10-year business strategy, also known as GM32, is structured to foster long term sustainable growth, ensuring that the company’s business and operations evolve in a manner that is both environmentally responsible and continuing economic viability.

The CHP venture is a key component of this strategy as it capitalises on increasing industry demand due to business entities recognising its environmental benefits.