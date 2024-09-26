GISBH businesses on the brink of collapse

PETALING JAYA: Businesses and charity homes under the controversial Global Ikhwan Services and Business Holdings (GISBH) are at the brink of total collapse following the seizing and freezing of several accounts by the police to assist in investigations.

The business establishment also housing the company’s headquarters in Bandar Country Homes, Rawang is considered a “ghost town”, as quoted from a report by Harian Metro, after multiple raids and seizures by the authorities during Op Global Phase Four last Saturday (Sept 21).

Multiple restaurants, supermarkets and business premises nationwide have also ceased operations.

Most GISBH followers and workers were believed to have fled in an attempt to avoid arrest following their leader being detained in a series of raids nationwide conducted on Wednesday (September 18).

The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM), at present, are conducting investigations from “various angles”, as quoted, leading to money laundering aside from charges related to child negligence, abuse, sexual misconduct and exploitation.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said investigations are still ongoing in a meticulous fashion and in phases according to existing law provisions including Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 or known as Sosma.

“The investigation is still ongoing. We (the police) are gathering all evidence that points towards an offence under certain laws,” he said.

The operation’s fourth phase last Saturday (Sept 21) revealed the seizure of several books, documents and photographs linked to Al-Arqam teachings and the company.

GISBH-linked 221 premises were found empty, with members of the company believed to have “run away”, as quoted.

Not only that, the police have frozen 153 bank accounts, 138 involving a total of RM882,795, while 15 others were closed.

To date, 572 children and teenagers suspected to have suffered abuse and exploitation by GISBH were rescued by the police, through Op Global which has been ongoing since Wednesday (September 11).

Furthermore, more than 300 individuals, including GISBH higher-ups were arrested.