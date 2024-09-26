GISBH: Premises in Sabah, Sarawak closed; Police proposes search and seize action

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have proposed search and seize action related to GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) premises in Sabah and Sarawak after finding that these premises are no longer in operation.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) will provide full assistance to related agencies through existing laws and provisions in the two states for the search action.

“PDRM has held a meeting with government agencies involved in the GISBH investigation to examine the current situation of the operation of premises related to the organisation in Sabah and Sarawak,” he said in a statement here today.

“Although it has been detected that these premises are not in operation, PDRM will continue monitoring to ensure individuals involved are identified and brought to justice.”

The meeting was attended by the Malaysian Ministry of Health, Social Welfare Department, Malaysian Islamic Development Department, Department of Chemistry Malaysia and National Registration Department.

He said for Sabah, search and seizure action can be taken in accordance with the Shariah Criminal Offences Enactment 3/1995 and Section 16a of the Care Centres Act 1993 while for Sarawak, it will be in accordance with Section 44 of the Syariah Criminal Procedure Ordinance (Sarawak) and Section 16a of the Care Centres Act 1993.

In another development, Razarudin said police have extended the remand, from tomorrow until next Tuesday, for seven GISBH-related suspects who were detained under Section 12 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act (ATIPSOM) 2007.

With regard to the 10 police reports alleging that workers at premises related to GISBH were not paid their wages, he said an investigation would be carried out to examine possible prosecution.

“PDRM calls on all GISBH members or followers to report to the nearest police station to assist in the comprehensive investigation against this organisation,“ he added,

Yesterday, Bernama reported that police received 10 reports from GISBH workers claiming that they had not been paid their wages while working in Miri, Sarawak; Rawang, Selangor; and in Alor Setar, Kedah, involving victims aged between 14 and 20.