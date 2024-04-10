GISBH: Welfare home caretaker charged with child abuse

KUALA LUMPUR: A caretaker of a welfare home linked to GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) pleaded not guilty in the Selayang Sessions Court today to a charge of abusing a young boy at the home in Bandar Country Homes, Rawang.

Mohd Syahid Hanapiah, 35, was charged with abusing a six-year-old boy entrusted to his care by caning him, an act that could have caused injury.

The offence was allegedly committed at the premises on Jalan Desa 9/2, Bandar Country Homes, Rawang, between February and September 2024.

He was charged under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, punishable under Section 31(1) of the same Act, which carries a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment of up to 20 years, or both, upon conviction.

Earlier during the proceedings, deputy public prosecutor Nurilya Ellyna Nor Azmal did not offer bail for the accused.

However, Nurilya Ellyna submitted that if the court chose to exercise its discretion, bail should be set at RM20,000, with conditions including a strict prohibition against contacting or interfering with the victim, regular reporting to the police, and remaining reachable by authorities at all times.

Mohd Syahid, who was unrepresented, appealed for a reduction, citing financial difficulties.

Judge Lailatul Zuraida Harron @ Harun granted bail at RM10,000 with one surety, along with the additional conditions.

She then set Nov 5 for case mention, allowing time for the appointment of legal counsel.

Previously, the media reported that the police had launched Op Global early last month, raiding welfare homes across Peninsular Malaysia linked to GISBH, suspected of involvement in child abuse and exploitation, and deviant religious activities.

The operation led to the rescue of 572 victims and 359 arrests, including the company’s top management