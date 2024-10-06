Gov’t must explore use of cheap alternative energy to replace diesel - Abang Jo

KUCHING: Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has proposed that the Federal Government seek out affordable and sustainable alternative energy sources to replace diesel consumption nationwide.

He said such long-term efforts would also eliminate the need for government-funded diesel subsidies.

“If people keep relying on diesel and demanding subsidies whenever diesel prices rise, they’ll just keep asking for subsidies... So why can’t you have cheap alternative energy so you don’t have to use diesel,” he told reporters after officiating the Asia Pacific Green Hydrogen Conference and Exhibition (APGH) 2024 here today.

Abang Johari suggested that the government explore innovative energy sources like hydrogen, a venture actively pursued by the Sarawak government.

“Why are we still talking about diesel when you have hidrogen? To reduce hydrogen costs, we need to completely shift away from using diesel; that’s the most practical solution,” he said.

Yesterday, Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan announced that the price of diesel at all retail stations in Peninsular Malaysia will be set at RM3.35 per litre, which is the unsubsidised market price, from 12.01 am today.

Under BUDI MADANI, cash aid of RM200 per month is extended to private diesel vehicle owners, small-scale farmers and smallholders.

Registration for BUDI MADANI commenced on May 28, following the implementation of targeted diesel subsidies, with the first batch of 30,000 diesel vehicle owners set to receive the aid today.