Gov’t to study implications of proposal to place MACC under parliament - PM Anwar

BUKIT MERTAJAM: The government will examine the implications of a proposal to place the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) under the jurisdiction of Parliament, said Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The Prime Minister said the strict conditions regarding the proposal also need to be reviewed first before any decision could be made on the matter.

“That (placing MACC under Parliament) needs to be discussed ... we need to examine the stringent conditions (before deciding),“ he told reporters after attending a Hari Raya Aidiladha gathering hosted by his old friend Hamzah Mat Isa in Mengkuang Semarak here today.

He also noted that the MACC now appears to be more ‘aggressive’ compared to the past.

Anwar said that although MACC is still under the Prime Minister’s Department, it is the responsibility of the agency to conduct investigations if there is misconduct, regardless of an individual’s status.

“Right now, what is important is to investigate, have clear evidence and prosecute. That is crucial. Then use technical arguments, don’t avoid the truth. I don’t care, don’t fabricate, don’t oppress. If there is evidence, respond; if there are facts, respond. That is what matters,“ he said.

Last Sunday, MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki, when appearing as a guest on a podcast with a news publication, disagreed with the proposal to place the MACC under Parliament.

He said the MACC is the only agency monitored by five independent bodies, while Hong Kong’s Independent Commission Against Corruption is monitored by four oversight bodies.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister also pledged to make Cherok Tokun an outstanding MADANI Village under the initiative to adopt it as his foster village.

Earlier, Anwar and his wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, spent about 45 minutes mingling with and greeting guests at the event.