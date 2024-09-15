Gov’t to wait for official letter on opposition’s rejection of draft MoU on allocations

PUSA: The government will await an official letter from the opposition regarding its reported rejection of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Opposition Allocation proposed by the government, said Datuk Seri Fadillah.

The Deputy Prime Minister said that he only learned about the rejection through media reports.

“I will wait for an official written notice from them, and once we receive it, I will bring it to the Unity Government Consultative Council committee level, where we will further discuss it,” he told reporters after attending the Pusa Regata opening ceremony here today.

The media reported today that the opposition unanimously rejected the MoU for four fundamental reasons, alleging that it contradicts the Federal Constitution and that some conditions in the MoU could potentially affect the special rights of Malays and Bumiputeras.

Opposition leader Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin alleged that the draft MoU contains conditions that are seen as contrary to local traditional, cultural, moral and religious values.

Fadillah said what was presented was just a draft MoU, and he hopes the opposition will provide counter-proposals on the points they disagree with in the draft.

“We will discuss it further, whether we want to continue negotiations or if this is a final decision from the opposition that they no longer wish to negotiate,” he added.