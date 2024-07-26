Government strives to ease cost of living amidst economic growth - Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Despite the ringgit’s recent strengthening and a 5.8 per cent economic growth in the second quarter, the government is still working to ease the cost of living burden, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

He said with various measures taken, the inflation rate has been successfully controlled at 2.0 per cent, and the national unemployment rate at 3.3 per cent.

“But am I satisfied? No, because we are still facing cost-of-living issues in some areas, which put pressure on everyday life,“ he said at the National Cooperative Congress 2024 closing ceremony on Friday.

The ceremony was attended by Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick, his deputy Datuk R. Ramanan, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali and Angkasa president Datuk Seri Dr Abdul Fattah Abdullah.

Anwar emphasised that the government is continually seeking solutions to the cost-of-living issue, including the Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (STR) totalling RM10 billion to nine million people.

He also highlighted the government’s move to review the Public Service Remuneration System (SSPA) to raise civil servants’ salaries as an effort to alleviate living costs.

“Next October, we will finalise the new remuneration system with significant salary increases for civil servants. We hope this will lead to more efficient work.

“Control and supervision will also be tougher, as the increase is not small. It is the highest in history, exceeding 15 per cent,“ he said.

Anwar also called for national unity to elevate the country’s dignity and expressed his desire for the cooperative movement to become a pillar of economic growth.