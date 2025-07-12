Gaza ceasefire talks stalled over Israel troop withdrawal plans

GAZA CITY: Indirect ceasefire negotiations between Hamas and Israel have hit a roadblock due to disagreements over Israel’s proposed troop withdrawal plans, according to Palestinian sources familiar with the discussions.

The talks, held in Qatar, aim to secure a temporary halt to the 21-month conflict that began after Hamas’s October 2023 attack on Israel.

Both sides have tentatively agreed that a 60-day ceasefire would see the release of 10 living hostages still held by Hamas.

However, progress has stalled over Israel’s refusal to fully withdraw its forces from Gaza. A Palestinian source revealed that Israel presented a map proposing military redeployment rather than complete withdrawal, maintaining forces in over 40% of the territory.

“Hamas’s delegation will not accept the Israeli maps... as they essentially legitimise the reoccupation of approximately half of the Gaza Strip and turn Gaza into isolated zones with no crossings or freedom of movement,“ the source said.

Mediators have requested a pause in discussions until the arrival of US President Donald Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, in Doha.

Meanwhile, a second Palestinian source noted “some progress” on prisoner releases and aid delivery but accused Israel of intentionally delaying the agreement.