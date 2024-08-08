Govt allocates RM1 million to support armed forces veteran entrepreneurs

ALOR GAJAH: The government has allocated RM1 million this year to support 200 armed forces veteran entrepreneurs under the Malaysian Armed Forces Veteran Entrepreneur Empowerment Programme (PUVET ATM).

Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari said that 96 veteran entrepreneurs have received assistance so far, with each recipient getting RM5,000 in cash to help expand their businesses.

“Currently, most of the recipients are from the southern region of the country. To meet the target of 200 veteran entrepreneurs, we will next focus on eastern states,“ he said to reporters after launching the PUVET ATM programme in Melaka today, where a total of RM220,000 in aid was given to 44 veteran entrepreneurs.

The Defence Ministry (MINDEF), along with the Ex-Serviceman Affairs Corporation (Perhebat), was collaborating with the Rural Development Ministry, the Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Ministry, the Agriculture and Food Security Ministry, and the Economic Affairs Ministry to assist these entrepreneurs in expanding their businesses, he said.

He emphasised that the most crucial aspect was to expose veteran entrepreneurs to digital technology to help them market their services and products online.

“This will not only add value to their businesses but also provide capital support to enhance their capabilities,” he said.