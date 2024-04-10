Govt optimistic KLIA can become regional cargo hub - Loke

SEPANG: The government is optimistic that Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) has the potential to become the region’s cargo hub, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook.

He said KLIA has all the necessary factors to continue to grow and become the cargo hub for the ASEAN region.

Loke pointed out that over the past few years, significant developments have taken place in this area of KLIA, with many new cargo warehousing complexes being established.

“KLIA is a huge airport, and it is not just about the passenger terminal. The cargo is a very important component of KLIA.

“As you have seen over the last few years, major developments have taken place in this part of KLIA,” he told reporters after witnessing the strategic partnership between MMAG Aviation Consortium Sdn Bhd (MAC) and Unilode Aviation Solutions, here today.

Loke said KLIA has the potential to become a central hub for ASEAN due to its extensive network.

“We have advantages that many may not have noticed. In terms of connectivity within ASEAN, KLIA is one of the best in the region.

“Through our airlines, especially our low-cost carriers, we serve numerous secondary cities in ASEAN, such as those in Indonesia, Thailand, and Cambodia.

“With our strong network at KLIA, we must fully utilise our resources, and I’m confident that all airlines are considering this as well,” he said.

Meanwhile, Loke said that as the transport minister, he will continue his role to ensure that the transportation and logistics sectors remain competitive, efficient, and aligned with international standards.

He said the government, through the Ministry of Transport, has been working diligently to create a conducive environment that encourages innovation, growth, and sustainable development in these sectors.

“Through the National Transport Policy 2019 – 2030, we have made a priority to strengthen governance and build institutional frameworks that are robust and adaptable to the fast-evolving demands of the logistics industry.

“With new and disruptive technologies on the rise, we must ensure that these frameworks allow industry players to operate effectively in a competitive environment while ensuring users receive integrated and efficient logistics services,” he added.