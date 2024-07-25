Govt retiree loses over RM700,000 to ‘phone scam’

TANGKAK: A government retiree lost RM735,000 after being deceived by a ‘phone scam’ syndicate.

Tangkak District Police Chief Supt Roslan Mohd Talib said the 67-year-old woman claimed she received a phone call from an individual claiming to be a police officer who told her that she was involved in money laundering.

He said the victim was then asked to transfer money from her account to 10 different accounts given by the suspect for investigation purposes.

“It was after transferring the money that the victim realised she had been scammed and lodged a police report,“ he said in a statement today.

The case is investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code.