Govt takes into account views, proposals in bolstering MADANI Economy - Amir Hamzah

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will continue to strengthen the MADANI Economy by taking into account the views and suggestions from all parties, especially to “raise the ceiling” by driving economic growth and “raise the floor” by improving the people’s quality of life.

Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan said input from civil servants is vital given their role in facilitating the process of investors coming into the country.

“We want to raise the ceiling, to draw in investors. There are many expectations regarding governance, with the civil service being central to implementing government regulations and policies.

“We want to improve the process to facilitate investments, so civil servants have an important role in identifying how to make the system better,” he said during the Pre-Budget Dialogue with the Civil Service organised by the National Institute of Public Administration (INTAN) here today.

“For example, is there an incentive that we can offer to improve the process by shortening the process flow? If it usually takes a month, could we shorten it to a few days?” he added.

Amir Hamzah also said that although the government is facing challenges due to limited financial constraints, it will strive to assist the middle-income (M40) and below-40 (B40) groups to balance their expenses in Budget 2025.

Meanwhile, he emphasised the importance of improving the delivery system and services provided by public servants to the people by avoiding leakages and inefficient governance to save costs and reduce waste.

Amir Hamzah explained that transparency in every implementation process is also necessary to combat corruption.

If it requires “redesigning” or “reengineering” a process, it should be carried out to ensure high-quality and meaningful outcomes in the government’s efforts to boost the MADANI Economy, he said.

Furthermore, to enhance the delivery of services, Amir Hamzah urged public servants to adopt the latest technology to improve their capabilities and become more efficient in their respective organisations.