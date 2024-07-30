Govt to expedite all pending projects for Orang Asli in Kuala Betis - DPM Ahmad Zahid

GUA MUSANG: All pending development projects for Orang Asli in Kuala Betis will be expedited for the benefit of the community and the general public in Nenggiri, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said this is because the MADANI Government is very committed to implementing Orang Asli development projects in the area.

“This is the basis for us to build a MADANI Society that cares for the poor and the underprivileged.

“The groundbreaking ceremony for the village road that will connect Kuala Betis - Pos Bihai, Pos Belatim and Pos Balar is one of the government’s initiatives to mainstream Orang Asli so that they don’t feel marginalised.

“The project will bring about socioeconomic impact and benefit 7,147 Orang Asli residents in Gua Musang,” he told a press conference after officiating the groundbreaking ceremony for the village road project here today.