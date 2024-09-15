PETALING JAYA: The Islamic Development Department of Malaysia (JAKIM) has announced today that a Global Ikhwan Utara Sdn Bhd Holdings (GISBH) product does not have a proper halal certification.

The government body said in a Facebook post that one of the GISBH products, Roti Ikhwan’s halal status was confirmed after a check through the Halal Malaysia portal.

The improper certification of the bread product violates the Trade Description Act 2011 under paragraph 4(1) of the Trade Description (Certification and Halal Labeling) Order 2011, according to JAKIM.

Under these regulations, it is stated that all food and goods cannot be described as halal in any way that suggests they can be consumed or used by Muslims unless it has been properly certified as halal by an authorised body and labeled with the halal logo as specified.

JAKIM has since contacted the Domestic Trade and the Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) and the State Islamic Religious Departments to take immediate action.

Earlier, a viral post questioning the product’s legitimacy regarding its halal certification caught the organisation’s attention.

GISBH in a Facebook post then explained that PUKAS’ viral post used an old picture of the product which was made at another factory previously. After relocation, the company did not renew its certification which expired in May 2017.

Now, the new factory uses fresh packaging for Roti Ikhwan, together with a new label and GISBH is in the process of obtaining the bread product’s halal certification.

GISBH is currently under scrutiny following several high-profile raids conducted by the police on 20 welfare homes linked to the company earlier this week involving 402 children aged one to 17 who reportedly suffered a range of harrowing abuse, including sodomy.