Hamzah Zainnuddin’s ex-political secretary to file representation on graft charges

KUALA LUMPUR: A former political secretary to the ex-home minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin will submit a representation to review three graft charges involving RM700,000 related to a maintenance and spare parts supply tender for the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

Lawyer Md Yunos Shariff, who represents the accused, Sayed Amir Muzzakkir Al Sayed Mohamad, said that he will submit a representation to the Attorney-General’s Chambers later this month.

“We requested the court to set a date for case management, as we intend to submit a representation to review all charges.

“The court has scheduled the next case management for Oct 18,” he told reporters after the case mention before Sessions Court Judge Rosli Ahmad.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Fatin Farhana Ismail informed the court that the prosecution had emailed the relevant documents to the defence.

“We will call 20 prosecution witnesses during the trial and request that the trial dates be set,“ she said.

Md Yunos confirmed that the defence had received the documents.

The court then set a 12-day trial from May 5 to 8 and May 26 to 29, 2025, as well as June 23 to 26, 2025.

Sayed Amir Muzzakkir, 42, was charged with three counts of receiving RM700,000 in cash bribes from NexusCorp Group Sdn Bhd’s managing director Wan Azhar Mohamed Yusof.

The cash was said to be an inducement for the accused to help the company secure the tender to maintain and supply the spare parts for the infrastructure, server, software and RMPNET radio system for the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), worth RM381,112,042.44.

The offences were allegedly committed at the office of Yayasan Tanah Aku, Solaris Dutamas here, and at the Nexuscorp Group Sdn Bhd office in Section 7 Industrial Area, Shah Alam, Selangor, at 4 pm in December 2020 and 3.30 pm on Dec 16, 2020.

The charges are framed under Section 16(a)(A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 and punishable under Section 24(1) of the same law, which provides for a maximum jail term of 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the amount or value of the bribe, or RM10,000 at whichever is higher, upon conviction.