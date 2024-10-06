House renovation contractor fined RM1,000 for failing to explain RM114,000 in account

KUALA LUMPUR: A house renovation contractor was fined RM1,000 in default three months jail by the Sessions Court here today for failing to provide an explanation regarding money amounting to RM114,000 in his bank account, two months ago.

Judge Azrul Darus made the decision after Muhammad Sadiq Na’man, 37, pleaded guilty to the alternative charge of possessing the money suspected of being stolen or fraudulently obtained from an individual and failing to provide a satisfactory explanation of how it was obtained.

The man was charged with committing the offence at a house in Taman Koperasi Polis, Batu Caves here from April 23 to 26 under Section 29 (1) of the Petty Offenses Act 1955 which carries a maximum jail term if one year or a fine of RM1,000 or both upon conviction.

However, Muhammad Sadiq pleaded not guilty to the main charge of transferring or hiding the money that was put into his bank account and another similar charge involving RM200,000 belonging to another man.

He was alleged to have committed the offence at Taman Desa Segambut, Sentul here at 3.31 pm on March 21under Section 424 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum jail term of five years or a fine or both, if convicted.

The court allowed Muhammad Sadiq bail of RM3,000 with one surety and set July 10 for remention.