PETALING JAYA: The Hungry Ghost Festival organisers in Kemaman, Terengganu have erected banners explicitly barring Muslims from entering the event venue.

Three prominent red banners, inscribed in Malay, have been displayed at the entrance and on tents, stating: “Muslims are not allowed to enter the event’s area throughout the duration of the programme. (For Chinese only),“ Free Malaysia Today reported.

According to reports from Sin Chew Daily, these measures aim to prevent any “potential issues and conflicts” arising from Muslim participation in the festival.

ALSO READ: Chinese temple performance in open area, so passersby can see - Wan Sukairi explains bans on female singers

The decision to display the banners stems from conditions set by the Kemaman municipal council, a China Press report indicated.

Tan Chun Hiang, chairman of the event’s organising committee for the past 12 years, revealed that council officials personally instructed him to put up the banners.

“To be honest, the conditions have always been the same for the past 12 years. It’s just that this year, they told me it’s best to put up banners,“ he stated.

He further emphasised the committee’s commitment to adhering to the council’s regulations, noting that there has been no prior trouble from the authorities regarding the event.

The festival is taking place on a privately-owned vacant lot, commonly used as a car park.

The banners, a first for the event, have garnered significant attention from local residents.

The Hungry Ghost Festival, a traditional Chinese celebration, is observed on the 15th night of the seventh lunar month, which this year falls on August 18.

Festivities and rituals are scheduled throughout the lunar month, from August 4 to September 3.

This development follows recent controversies in Terengganu concerning religious events.

The state government faced accusations of discrimination after reports emerged of a ban on female singers performing at a temple.

Wan Sukairi Wan Abdullah, state executive councillor, clarified that the directive was issued because the event was set in an open space, stating in a Facebook post on August 3 that the performances would attract both male and female audiences and wouldn’t be exclusive to non-Muslims.

However, DAP chairman Lim Guan Eng criticised this reasoning, arguing that “no Muslims had been invited to the celebration, and that none would attend of their own accord in a PAS-ruled state that rigorously applies their strict moral code.”