Husky abuse in Kajang condo: DVS records man’s side of story

PUTRAJAYA: The Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) has recorded a statement from a man accused in a viral video to be abusing a Husky dog ​​at a condominium in Kajang recently.

The DVS said today that an investigation paper will be referred to the office of the deputy public prosecutor for further instructions.

“Following public complaints, DVS made an initial inspection at the scene at 11 am on July 2 and found that the Husky ​​had been rescued and taken by members of the public to a private animal clinic located in Kota Damansara. DVS duly took possession of the dog ​​for investigation and further inspection by veterinary officers,” said DVS in a statement.

According to DVS, an investigation paper has been opened under paragraph 29(1)(a) of the Animal Welfare Act 2015 (Act 772).

DVS also emphasised it has never issued any statement regarding the condition of the Husky.

“DVS takes seriously anyone who makes false accusations on media and social apps,” said DVS, which said it will not hesitate to take legal action.

Complaints about animal welfare can be channelled to DVS through the link awa.dvs.gov.my (MyAnimalWelfare).