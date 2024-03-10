PETALING JAYA: Kitster, the Husky who was recently abused by a professional badminton player is still up for adoption, according to the Selangor Veterinary Services Department (SVSD).

In a social media post, SVSD shared that they were extending the adoption deadline to October 8 and those interested may download the application Animal Adoption Application Form.

Along with the post was a blue banner with a picture of Kitster, with the words “I’m looking for a new home!” and “I’m HUSKY”.

Samuel Lee, 21, was charged with beating the dog with his hands repeatedly on the balcony of his residence at Landmark Residence, Kajang, between 12.09 am and 12.19 am on July 1 this year.

According to the case facts, Lee’s act of beating the dog was recorded by a neighbour and went viral on social media.

He was fined RM25,000, in default six months in jail, by the Sessions Court on August 30.