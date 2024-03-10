Slight increase in number of flood victims in Kedah this afternoon

IPOH: The number of flood victims in Perak increased slightly to 39 people as of 4 pm today from 34 people this morning.

The victims involved 11 families from Kampung Matang Tengah who are currently housed at the relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Changkat Lobak.

The Secretariat of the State Disaster Management Committee, in a statement, said that only one PPS is still operating in the Kerian district.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) forecast heavy rain and thunderstorms in all districts in the state in the afternoon and some districts to experience heavy rain at night.

According to the Drainage and Irrigation Department (JPS) website, the water in Sungai Kampar in Kampung Baru Kuala Dipang is at the warning level with a reading of 21.70 metres. The normal level is 21.41 metres.

The state Public Works Department (JKR) announced that route FT 147 Jalan Bagan Serai-Changkat Lobak is closed following a landslide. Motorists are advised to use the alternative route A111 Alor Pongsu-Bukit Merah.