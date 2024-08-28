Improper display of Jalur Gemilang at Bukit Tambun School an old incident - Police

BATU KAWAN: Police have clarified that a recent viral image showing the Jalur Gemilang displayed upside down at a Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina (SJKC) in Bukit Tambun here is an old photograph from 2020.

Seberang Perai Selatan district police chief Supt Chong Boo Khim urged all parties to stop manipulating the viral image to prevent confusion and avoid sparking racial issues.

“Police have detected a Facebook post from an account showing the Malaysian flag being displayed incorrectly, and investigations found that this incident occurred at an SJKC in 2020. Irresponsible individuals later reposted the image.

“Re-uploading the image can cause confusion and indirectly ignite racial issues among the multi-ethnic population in this country,“ he said in a statement today.

Advising the public to avoid manipulating this case, Chong said people should seek information from reliable sources and never spread false news.