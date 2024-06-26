Indigenous perspectives crucial to sustainability movement – Sarawak Premier

KUCHING: The wisdom and perspectives of indigenous communities is crucial to any sustainability movement, said Sarawak Premier, Tan Sri Abang Johari.

He highlighted that the traditional knowledge and sustainable practices of indigenous peoples provide invaluable insights into ecological stewardship.

“In the Southeast Asia region, indigenous communities possess extensive traditional knowledge about local ecosystems, medicinal plants, agricultural practices and resource management,“ he said during the Rainforest Youth Summit (RAYS 2024) here today.

His speech read out by Sarawak Minister of Tourism, Creative Industries, and Performing Arts Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, underscored the importance of listening to and respecting indigenous voices.

He emphasised that governments and organisations can learn from this knowledge to promote sustainable practices benefiting both people and the environment.

Abang Johari further emphasised that by embracing the wisdom and sustainable practices of indigenous communities, we can enhance our efforts towards sustainability and environmental preservation.

“Therefore, RAYS will provide a platform for our youth to listen to and amplify the voices of indigenous communities,“ he said.

The Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) in a statement said RAYS 2024 serves as a global platform for youth to unite and learn from the wisdom of indigenous communities regarding rainforest conservation.

“As future leaders, youth will utilise this summit to exchange perspectives on global issues and generate creative solutions,“ it added.

Over three days, the summit will feature speakers from Indonesia, Malaysia, Uganda, New Zealand and other countries addressing diverse topics including gender perspectives, conservation art, climate activism and indigenous storytelling.

Approximately 1,000 participants, representing youth from 10 ASEAN countries and over 40 universities, are attending the summit.