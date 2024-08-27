Innovative Leap for Improved Cervical Screening

SUBANG JAYA: Taylor’s University, through its Digital Health and Medical Advancement Impact Lab, has achieved a significant milestone for improved cervical screening with its technological innovation, the PapLite Pro. This innovation in the battle against cervical cancer showcases the university's commitment to pioneering advancements that enhance healthcare practices and patient outcomes.

The advancement addresses the fear of discomfort and enhances the visualisation of the endocervix, crucial for accurate sampling during cervical screening. This cervical sampling medical innovation is designed to potentially eradicate the need for sampling retakes, thus creating convenience among women and medical practitioners.

“The all-in-one pap smear innovation eliminates shadows cast by the hand of the healthcare professional to better visualise the cervix. It is also ergonomically designed for improved ease of collection, sufficient cervical cells from the correct area of the cervix, resulting in accurate diagnostic test results compared to conventional pap smear tools,” said Taylor’s Digital Health and Medical Advancement Impact Lab Director, Professor Dr Chong Pei Pei, who is also a Professor at the School of Biosciences, Faculty of Health & Medical Sciences at the university.

The innovation, which is currently undergoing its efficacy testing is expected to be ready for commercial roll-out within the next 24 months.

During the launch, a panel of leading experts from Taylor’s University and the National Cancer Society of Malaysia highlighted the critical role of early detection in improving treatment outcomes for cervical cancer. They also emphasised the importance of collaborative strategies involving the government, private sector and non-governmental organisations to effectively curb the spread of cervical cancer.

The event also included a pap test simulation at Taylor’s Virtual Online Future Technology & Extended Reality (VORTEX XR) Lab. This unique experience showcased the differences between conventional pap tests and PapLite Pro, highlighting its innovative features and benefits.

“In Malaysia, cervical cancer is the second most common cancer among women aged 15 to 44. In 2020 alone, there were 1,740 new cases reported, with a mortality rate of 57%. These alarming figures are largely due to challenges like cultural stigmas, invasive screening techniques, patient preferences, and lack of awareness, all of which hinder the progress of cervical cancer screening, both in urban and rural settings.

PapLite Pro represents a potential game-changer in cervical screening for healthcare professionals, offering a more technologically advanced version for enhanced visualisation and precision of cell sampling,” said Dr Kavinash Loganathan, Research Coordinator at the National Cancer Society of Malaysia.

The launch of PapLite Pro at the Lakeside Campus in Subang Jaya, brought together industry partners, medical professionals, researchers, and advocates for women's health through innovative technology.