International tailoring collaboration highlighted at FAMT 2024

KUALA LUMPUR: The Federation of Tailors’ Guilds Malaysia (FGTM) has been urged to collaborate with master tailors across the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) region and Asia, as Malaysia prepares to assume chairmanship of ASEAN next year.

Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching said that such collaborations could showcase Malaysia’s rich traditional clothing heritage through bespoke collections that leveraged on the country’s unique cultural identity and craftsmanship.

“Tailoring, as an art form, has shaped cultures and societies for centuries. Beyond its obvious function, it plays a vital economic role.

“The fashion industry, powered by the skills of talented tailors, significantly contributes to Malaysia’s economic well-being. It fosters job creation, generates revenue, and drives economic growth,“ she said at the 28th Federation of Asian Master Tailors (FAMT) Congress 2024 International Fashion Showcase, Fashion Mosaic: A Tapestry of Global Styles, Dinner and Award Ceremony here today.

Teo, who was representing Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming, also announced an allocation of RM50,000 to further strengthen the Malaysian tailoring industry.

During the event, FGTM president Sam Ng was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award while World Federation of Master Tailors president Ho Liang-Hung received the Nobel Meritorious Award.

International Making and Cutting Competition 2024 champion Estie Wong from Malaysia and Junior Making and Cutting Competition 2024 champion Tseng Chih-Hsuan from Taiwan took home the Golden Scissors in their respective categories.

The six-day FAMT 2024, which began on Aug 2, brings together 300 skilled tailors, designers, and fashion enthusiasts from 14 countries across Asia and Europe and serves as a platform for participants to exchange experiences, ideas, and techniques, fostering collaboration to overcome market and environmental challenges.