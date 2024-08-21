IP on portal report on alleged leadership change in PDRM nearing completion - Police

KUALA LUMPUR: The investigation paper (IP) on a news report by a portal regarding an alleged change in the top leadership of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) is being completed and will be referred to the Attorney-General’s Chambers this week, said Kuala Lumpur Police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa.

“Four individuals, including three journalists from the portal, have been called in to give their statements,“ he told reporters after the National Warrior Service Medal (PJPN) Award Ceremony for the Kuala Lumpur Police Contingent here today.

Bernama had reported that the three portal journalists provided their statements at the Dang Wangi District Police Headquarters (IPD) on Aug 9, and the case is being investigated under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act after PDRM denied the report.

In another development, Rusdi said he has yet to receive the writ of summons regarding the lawsuit filed by former Chief of Intelligence Staff of the Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCOM) Datuk Mat Zaki Md Zain and three others, who filed a RM100 million lawsuit against PDRM and 10 others on Aug 15.

Bernama reported that the lawsuit and claim for damages were related to alleged wrongful prosecution and arrest in connection with a murder case involving an e-hailing driver last year.

“Everyone has the right to file a claim in court, and among the defendants is myself.

“I have not yet received the writ of summons, but when I do, we will respond within the stipulated time frame,“ he said.

Earlier, Rusdi had presented the PJPN to 61 recipients in recognition of their heroism, sacrifice, and service to the country during the Emergency Era in the Federation of Malaya from July 12, 1948, to July 31, 1960, and the Communist Insurgency Era from June 17, 1968, to Dec 2, 1989.

The award was also given to those who served from 1962 to Oct 17, 1990, in Sabah and Sarawak, known as Service During the Emergency.