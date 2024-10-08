IPT students risk legal repercussions for aiding fraud syndicates with bank accounts

KULIM: Higher education institution (IPT) students who allow their bank accounts to be used by fraud syndicates may face legal action, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said.

He said such action can be taken under the recently amended Section 424 of the Penal Code, which targets account holders who knowingly permit their accounts and payment instruments to be used by syndicates.

“We’ve encountered cases involving university students who allowed their bank accounts and payment instruments, like bank cards, to be used by fraud syndicates.

“With the amendment to Section 424 of the Penal Code, we now have the authority to take action against these individuals,” he told reporters after officiating the Home Ministry’s meet and greet session in Kampung Guar Lobak, Padang Serai, near here.

Saifuddin Nasution also noted a worrying increase in online fraud cases, based on complaints received. In response, the ministry will intensify awareness campaigns to educate the public and help them avoid falling victim to scams, he said.

“I don’t need to be in denial about this... the trend is indeed on the rise based on the complaints received... that’s why measures have been taken, one of which is through the amendment of the Penal Code under Section 424, which includes many components.

“The amendment to the Criminal Procedure Code previously passed now allows a police officer of sergeant rank, upon receiving a complaint about online fraud involving the victim’s account, to freeze the account in question immediately after the complaint is lodged,” he added.

Meanwhile, Saifuddin Nasution said the meet and greet programme is an initiative by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim aimed at simplifying and expediting public access to government services.

Among the activities at the event were a 50 per cent discount on traffic fines by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), the Jom Exchange al-Quran programme, the launch of the Jalur Gemilang Flag-Waving campaign, the symbolic launch of the Kembara Jiwa Merdeka convoy, and exhibitions by KDN and its agencies.

At the same event, Saifuddin Nasution also launched the Anti-Drug Squad (SKUAD) branch in Padang Serai, the first branch established by a parliamentary constituency nationwide, as part of efforts to enhance the management of this volunteer organisation.