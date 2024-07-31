Ismail Haniyeh’s assassination, grave violation of international law and sovereignty: MAHAR

PETALING JAYA: Malaysian Humanitarian Aid and Relief (MAHAR) has condemned the recent attack on the land of another sovereign nation

resulting in the martyrdom of Ismail Haniyeh, a prominent figure and Hamas leader.

Mahad advisor, Nurul Izzah Anwar described the assassination as a grave violation of international law and principles of sovereignty.

“Such actions undermine the stability and security of the region and must be condemned unequivocally.

“It’s a true tragedy that there are no red lines in the ongoing Palestinian conflict, and the loss of lives, including that of Haniyeh only serves to perpetuate the cycle of violence and suffering,“ she said in a statement.

Izzah called out all parties to exercise restraint and seek peaceful resolutions through dialogue and diplomacy.

“We urge all nations to promote a ceasefire and work towards de-escalating tensions in the region. The international community must come together to support efforts for a lasting and sustainable peace that respects the rights and aspirations of the Palestinian people.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with the family, friends, and entire Palestinian people of Haniyeh, as well as all those affected by the conflict.

“May his legacy inspire a renewed commitment to peace and justice in the region,“ she added.

Earlier, the Palestinian militant group Hamas and Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards said Haniyeh was killed in Iran today.

The Islamist faction mourned the death of Haniyeh, who it said was killed in “a treacherous Zionist raid on his residence in Tehran”.

Haniyeh had earlier attended Iran’s new president’s swearing-in ceremony yesterday.

Haniyeh is the international face of Hamas and the most senior leader of the Palestinian resistance group to be assassinated by Israel since the 2004 attack that killed its spiritual leader Sheikh Ahmed Yassin in Gaza.

The 62-year-old Haniyeh was head of Hamas’s political bureau and has been living in Qatar since 2023.