Issue of cyberbullying to be brought to cabinet meeting tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR: The issue of cyberbullying will be brought up at the Cabinet meeting tomorrow, and an announcement on the matter will be made soon.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said this was following the discussion between the ministry and three other ministries yesterday.

“We are examining a specific legal provision, and we also discussed the court decision that only imposed a RM100 fine under Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act.

“This matter needs to be examined, and I believe there will be an announcement soon, including at the Cabinet level,” he told reporters after handing over the approval letter for citizenship at Flat Sri Kelantan in Sentul here today.

It was reported that TikTok influencer A. Rajeswary, or Esha, was found dead in a condominium unit in Setapak here on July 5, a day after lodging a police report regarding the cyberbullying she was facing.

A welfare home owner, who was linked to Esha’s death, was fined RM100 by the Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Asked about the implementation of the 10-year passports, Saifuddin Nasution said the ministry was waiting for the right time to announce any further developments.