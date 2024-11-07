Issues on MADANI Village, PAJSK among highlights at Dewan Rakyat today

KUALA LUMPUR: Issues regarding the primary goals of implementing the MADANI Village programme, the main criteria for selecting a village, and the benefits enjoyed, particularly involving infrastructure, facilities, and economic development, are among the topics to be discussed in the Dewan Rakyat today.

According to the Order Paper on the Parliament portal, these questions will be raised by Datuk Seri Sh Mohmed Puzi Sh Ali (BN-Pekan) during the Minister’s Question Time session.

In the same session, Wan Razali Wan Nor (PN-Kuantan) will ask the Education Minister whether the procedures related to the Physical Activity, Sports and Co-curriculum Assessment (PAJSK) differ for schools outside the ministry following the issue of outstanding students not gaining admission to their first-choice universities or fully residential schools due to zero marks.

He will also ask on the steps to be taken to prevent this issue from recurring.

Young Syefura Othman (PH-Bentong) will ask the Digital Minister about the number of users who have registered for MyDigital ID, the government’s strategy to encourage registration among civil servants, and the government’s plans to expand the use of MyDigital ID to the banking and financial sectors.

During the question-and-answer session, Dr Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen (PH-Bandar Kuching) will ask the Human Resource Minister to outline the plan to empower Industrial Training Institutes (ILP) across the country to ensure the national workforce is trained to meet industry needs, including high-skilled industries.

Meanwhile, Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee (PN-Beluran) will ask the Economy Minister about the government’s readiness in terms of data and mechanisms to implement targeted subsidies for other essential goods, including rice.

Datuk Ahmad Amzad Mohamed@Hashim (PN-Kuala Terengganu) will also pose a question to the Economy Minister regarding the government’s initiatives to enhance Bumiputera economic empowerment and how to increase the participation of Bumiputera local companies in high-impact sectors.

After the session, the Dewan Rakyat will resume the debate on the Criminal Procedure Code (Amendment) Bill 2024.