Government considers second extension for KL NODE highway approval

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is considering a second extension request for the Kuala Lumpur Northern Dispersal Expressway (KL NODE) principle approval period.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi confirmed the company has asked for an additional six-month extension beyond the current deadline.

He stated the project initially received in-principle government approval on September 17, 2021, with a three-year validity period.

“The three-year validity period expired on September 16, 2024, and the government, through the Cabinet meeting, has agreed to extend it by 12 months, until September 16, 2025,“ he said during a Special Chamber session in the Dewan Rakyat.

Nanta was responding to William Leong Jee Keen (PH–Selayang), who inquired about the project’s current status and completion timeline.

The KL NODE will connect the Templer Interchange on the KL-Kuala Selangor Expressway (LATAR) to the Jalan Kuching Interchange on the Duta-Ulu Kelang Expressway (DUKE).

Nanta explained that if the company finalises concession agreement negotiations within the approved period, it must then fulfil all preconditions within 12 months.

“ If the company meets all the preconditions, the concession agreement will take effect, allowing on-site construction work to begin,“ he said.

He confirmed the KL NODE project construction is scheduled for completion within five years after work commences.

The minister noted the project alignment cuts through sensitive areas including residential zones and existing road networks.

“ Moreover, certain sections of the KL NODE alignment will pass through environmentally sensitive areas, necessitating proper control and mitigation measures,“ he added.

Nanta emphasised the concession company must identify and report all environmental, social, and safety impacts to relevant agencies throughout project stages.

The company must also adhere to all conditions set for Environmental Impact Assessment, Social Impact Assessment, and Traffic Impact Assessment reports.

“ The Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM), as the regulatory agency, will ensure that the company takes appropriate action through on-site monitoring from time to time to verify that the project implementation adheres to the approved schedule,“ he said.

The proposed KL NODE involves constructing a 40.46 kilometre elevated expressway divided into two sections.

Section 1 comprises an 18.54 kilometre dual three-lane carriageway connecting the Templer Interchange on LATAR to Segambut.

Section 2 involves a 21.92 kilometre combination of dual three-lane and dual two-lane carriageways connecting Selayang to the Ukay Perdana Interchange on the East Klang Valley Expressway via Segambut. – Bernama