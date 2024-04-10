Iswardy Morni ordered to enter his defence for allegedly insulting Agong

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sessions Court here today ordered an activist to defend himself on a charge of issuing a statement on his Facebook page that was mixed with sedition and for insulting the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, three years ago.

Judge Datuk MM Edwin Paramjothy made the ruling after finding that the prosecution succeeded in proving a prima facie case against Iswardy Morni, 47, at the end of the prosecution’s case.

“Therefore the accused was ordered to defend himself,” he said.

The prosecution was led by Deputy Public Prosecutor Iznina Hanim Hashim while the accused was represented by counsel Faizal Rahman.

A total of nine prosecution witnesses testified at the trial of the case which began on Jan 3, 2022.

Iswardy was alleged to have posted a statement in his Facebook page ‘Iswardy Morni Official’ stating seditious words that were alleged to have a tendency to insult the then Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

The charge was framed under Section 4 (1) (a) of the Sedition Act 1948 and can be punished in accordance with Section 4 (1) of the same act which provides for a fine of up to RM5,000 or a maximum imprisonment of three years or both, if convicted.