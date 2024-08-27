PETALING JAYA: A waste management company in Singapore has volunteered their assistance for free for the search and rescue (SAR) mission for the Indian national who fell into a sinkhole in Jalan Masjid India, Kuala Lumpur.

The company, Jetters Incz Pte Ltd, stated that they are willing to offer its services after learning about the flushing method to locate the victim, Malay Mail reported.

“As specialists in this field, we would like to offer our voluntary assistance to support the ongoing investigation and search efforts.

“Our team is equipped with advanced technology and possesses the necessary skills to effectively manage and navigate complex drainage systems, which we believe could be instrumental in the current situation,” the company was quoted as saying.

There have been no new leads in the mission aside from a pair of sandals discovered by the SAR team.

On the fourth day of the mission, Indah Water Konsortium (IWK) sewer jetters were used to break up rock debris at around four metres after a manhole located in front of Wisma Yakin.

Meanwhile, Vijayaletchumy’s family members have been granted a visa extension by the Immigration Department today, according to the Special Officer to Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Arvend Applasamy.

48-year-old Vijayaletchumy from Andhra Pradesh fell into the sinkhole on Aug 23 at 8.22am while walking to a temple.

