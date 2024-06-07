JKSK discusses recommendations to improve Syariah courts

SEPANG: Recommendations to improve the management and administration functions of syariah courts across the country are among the highlights at the first meeting of the National Syariah Judiciary Committee (JKSK), which kicked off today here.

According to the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said the two-day meeting will propose the expansion of the hierarchy of Syariah courts from three levels (Syariah subordinate courts, Syariah high courts and Syariah appeal courts) to four.

“I hope the JKSK meeting will serve as a platform for improving Syariah courts. The MADANI government leading the country’s administration is highly committed to strengthening the Syariah justice and legal system,“ he told reporters after attending the special session and address with JKSK members tonight.

“The resolutions will be presented to MKI (National Council of Islamic Religious Affairs Malaysia), which the Conference of Malay Rulers will then approve...so issues related to Syariah court justice can be coordinated nationwide,“ he said.

JKSK was established under MKI and approved by the Conference of Rulers. In February, the committee members’ names were submitted for approval to the then MKI chairman, the Selangor Sultan, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah.

Six experts in law and academics and 14 representatives from each state, including the chief judges of state Syariah courts, were appointed committee members.

This first meeting convenes its members to discuss their workflow and direction and establish terms of reference.

The establishment of JKSK marks a significant step in strengthening and advancing Syariah law in Malaysia, specifically enhancing and dignifying the Syariah judicial system holistically, aligning with the position of Islam in the Federal Constitution.

It also reflects the government’s ongoing efforts to improve the jurisdiction, status, and credibility of Syariah courts.