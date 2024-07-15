Johor and federal governments identifying dilapidated health facilities for upgrades

BATU PAHAT: The Johor and federal governments will collaborate to identify dilapidated public health facilities needing upgrades, to enhance public health services and improve patient comfort.

State Health and Environmental Committee chairman, Ling Tian Soon, said several health and rural clinics have already been shortlisted.

“We received many requests for upgrades. Last year, we upgraded 43 health facilities, including the Ayer Hitam Health Clinic with an allocation of RM1 million.

“And this year, 55 health facilities have been upgraded to date,“ he told reporters after visiting the new site of the Parit Raja Health Clinic here today.

He explained that the construction of the new Parit Raja Health Clinic was crucial because the current facility could not accommodate the increasing number of patients yearly.

He noted that the current clinic, which has been in operation since 1967, serves over 400 patients daily or more than 10,000 patients monthly.

“The new Type Three health clinic will be built on a 4.7-acre site and is expected to be completed by 2028,“ he added.